Pollie L. Walters, 91, of the Ellisville Junction Community died May 3, 2021 at her son Bobby Walters’ home.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. The Rev. Kenny Walters, Pollie’s grandson, will officiate.
She was a homemaker for many years and later retired from the Beauty Shop at Ellisville State School. Pollie was also a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She always grew beautiful flowers and trees in her yard, and it was something she took great pride in.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Louis Walters; her parents William Peter and Mae Byrd Reeves; six sisters; and grandson Jeremy Walters.
She survived by her sister Totsie Maples; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert Lavelle “Bobby” Walters, James Melvin and Judy Walters, William Gary and Nikki Walters, and Eddie Kenneth and Darlene Walters; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was also taken care of by Rose Mitchell.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
