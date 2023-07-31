Mr. Preston Cook, 89, of Eucutta passed from this life Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Lynn Wood Senior Care in Laurel. He was born in Vossburg on Sunday, April 1, 1934 to the late Lee and Rebecca Cook.
He was a member of Zion's Rest Congregational Methodist Church. He retired as a operator for Williams Pipeline (Transco).
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Rebecca Cook; brothers Milton Cook and Hershel Cook; sisters Martha Overby and Hilda Morris; and granddaughter Amy Hartley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Barbara Melvin Cook; son James Cook Jr. (Maxine) of Eucutta; daughters Wanda Hartley of Nesbit and Sherry Harwell (Paul) of Heidelberg; six grandchildren, Michael Cook, Daniel Cook, Burke Hartley, Amanda Joy Hartley, Bethany Riley (Matthew) and Emily Harwell; three great-grandchildren, Austin Cochran, Elaina Riley and Barrett Riley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Cook will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Samuel Bruce, Rev. Ed Smith, Rev. Bill Boulton and Dr. Douglas Feazell officiating.
Interment will be in Zion’s Rest Cemetery in Eucutta.
