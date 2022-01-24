Preston Edward Kenneth Hanna

Mr. Preston Edward Kenneth “Pete” Hanna, 87, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at SCRMC.
He was born Sept. 14, 1934 in Laurel to James B. Hanna and Ora Nell Goodwin Hanna of Laurel, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, James “Jimmy” B. Hanna Jr., John T. Hanna and Don L. Hanna.
He is survived by his bride of 63 years Jeanette Vinzant Hanna; his four children, Kathy Hanna Ingram (Jerry), Jenny Hanna Ishee (Mark), Mark Hanna (Angee) and Amy Hanna Rowell (Stan); grandchildren,Adam Ishee, Kandi Ingram Mott, Matthew Hanna, Natalie Hanna Lyles, Hope Rowell McDonald, Aaron Ishee, Daniel Rowell and Luke Hanna; great-grandchildren Kylie Johnson, Hanna Claire Ishee, Remy Lyles, Noah Ishee, Juliana Busby and Ila McDonald; and sister,Sarah Hanna Campbell.
His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life.
Mr. Preston — “Pete” — served in the United States Air Force early in life for a four-year term. He met my Mama and married her a couple of years after he got back to Laurel from his military service. Mr. Pete worked several jobs in his years as a young father, but then worked many years as a dispatcher for Entex gas company and later retired from Mississippi Valley Gas Company. He was saved when his two oldest daughters were very young and he always expressed his gratitude toward his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! He measured his success and wealth by knowing that he was a Christian Father that made sure all four of his children knew Jesus and were saved. He was an active deacon for many years at Magnolia Baptist Church. He was loved and described by his family and friends as being a kind and happy man. We, his family, always referred to him as our songbird for he was always singing Jesus’ name.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the service time at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Matt Olson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Adam Ishee, Matthew Hanna, Aaron Ishee, Daniel Rowell, Luke Hanna, and great-nephew Preston Smith
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.