Mr. Preston Ray Gatlin, 87, of Ellisville passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at the State Veterans Home in Collins. He was born in Wayne County on Thursday, Jan. 25, 1934, to Ollie Gatlin Sr. and Medah Gatlin.
He was a member of West Ellisville Baptist Church.
Mr. Gatlin served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He had worked in sales and management at Schlumberger.
Mr. Gatlin was preceded in death by his father Ollie Gatlin Sr.; mother Medah Gatlin; and brother Don Gatlin.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Edna E. Trigg Gatlin of Ellisville; two sons, Steven Ray Gatlin of Ellisville and Kavin Gatlin (Lisa) of Laurel; daughter Tammy Gatlin Cooper (Randy) of Waynesboro; four brothers, Roy Gatlin of Waynesboro and Ollie Gatlin Jr., Richard Gatlin and Gary Gatlin, all of Shubuta; sister Eminora Gatlin Pittman of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, William Kurtis Gatlin (Tiffany) of Ellisville, Danielle Armao (Luigi) of Oak Grove, Brayden Gatlin and Logan Pitts, both of Laurel, Bryce Leland Cooper and Baylee Rachelle Cooper, both of Waynesboro; and five great-granddaughters.
Visitation for Mr. Gatlin will be from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro). Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry East and Rev. Dwight Smith officiating. Interment will be in Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bryce Leland Cooper, Randy Cooper, William Kurtis Gatlin, Luigi Armao, Logan Pitts and Jimmy Welch. Honorary pallbearers are Brayden Gatlin and Wayne Windham.
Freeman Funeral Home, Inc. of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.
