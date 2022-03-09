Preston Stoney Kennedy passed away peacefully to be with our heavenly father on March 8, 2022 at the age of 86.
Stoney, born in Stonewall on Aug. 29, 1935, was raised in Laurel, and lived in St. Bernard, La., for 39 years. He retired from Eletro Coal and then returned back to Laurel.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Ellzey Kennedy of Laurel; and son Michael (Kim) Kennedy of Arabi, La.
Stoney had three grandchildren, Misty Hovsepian, Darren Lee Kennedy II and Mia Kennedy; and three great-grandchildren, Kaiya Hovsepian, Darren Lee Kennedy III and Ellie Faye Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by son Darren Lee Kennedy of St. Bernard; parents John and Orie Kennedy; brothers John, Hubert, Carl and Benny; and sister Faye.
Visitation will take place at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Friday, March 11, from 9-10 a.m. with the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.