Priscilla Rose Smith Glenn, 6, of Magee died Saturday June 22, 2019 in Laurel. She was born Friday, Aug. 3, 2012 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Troy Hopson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include father Alexander Glenn; mother Gabriella Smith; brothers Bentley Knotts, Damon Foltz, Nova Knotts, Karson Glenn and Kyson Glenn; sisters Kali Wilson and Margeaux Smith; grandparents Neysha and Tony Stringer, Steven and Stacy Glenn, and Melita Williams; aunts Angel Glenn, Isabella Parker (Justin) and Mattie Smith; and uncle Nickolas Williams.
She was preceded in death by grandfather Chadd Smith.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
