Quinton E. Wade, 47, died Jan. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father James B. Wade Sr.; mother Dorothy E. Wade; and brothers Colon J. Wade Sr. and Ronald R. Wade.
He is survived by brothers James B. Wade Jr., Herman D. Wade and Dennis M. Wade; sisters Wanda F. Wade, Sandra Harvey and Amelia K. Nagy; grandchildren Santiago J. Prieto, Yoselyn S. Prieto, Abbygail G. Prieto and Akiles A. Prieto; children Dorothy J. Rodriguez and Brieanna N. Flanigan; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be at a later date. Contact the family for more information.
Pinehave Funeral Home of Hattiesburg is in charge of the arrangements.
