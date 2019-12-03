R.L. Pitts, 82, of Ellisville died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Sept. 9, 1937 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Roger Pruitt and Jeremy Beau Phillips will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton G. and Josie M. Pitts; son Robert Lee Pitts; grandson Kyle Pitts; brother Kenny Bates; and sister Marie Sims.
Survivors include his grandson Cody Pitts; several great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Phillips (Frank); and brothers Jim Pitts (Debbie) and Glenn Pitts (Edna).
Pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Alvin Phillips, Jeremy Phillips, Ricky Dykes, Frankie Walters and Leroy Hamilton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
