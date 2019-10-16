Rachel Ann Ellzey Merritt born July 28, 1943, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 after a lengthy battle with diabetic, kidney and liver diseases. She passed away peacefully at Asbury Hospice House with her family at her bedside.
Ann will be continually loved by her husband and best friend of 52 years Ronnie Edward Merritt. During their years of marriage, Ann was a devoted wife to Ronnie as they served 39 years in active duty for the United States Army.
Ann’s love for her family gave her strength in times of weakness. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Landry Gatlin, and their family Dustin and Karen Gatlin and their children Gavin, Brooklyn and Lilly Gatlin, and Shalynn and Colton Lott and their daughter Piper Lott. Ann is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Sissy and John Ingram and their children Madeline, Merritt and Emily Ingram. Ann’s surviving siblings include Barbara Clyteal Quesinberry and Eddie Ellzey and wife Nelda.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bryan and Louvenia Ellzey; and brother Jerry Mack Ellzey.
Ann will live on in the memories of many of her family and friends and the impact she had on their lives. She was known for her warm, thoughtful and caring manner and her loyalty to her family and friends. Her smile warmed the hearts of many, even up until the last days of her life. She was a crafty lady who loved to spread her knowledge of sewing to others.
Until Ann’s illness she was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as regent for the Tallahalla Chapter. Her work in DAR meant much to the preservation of American History.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church with a short graveside service to follow. Rev. David Allen will officiate.
Ann will be carried to her final resting place by Dustin Gatlin, Gavin Gatlin, Merritt Ingram, Clay Sullivan, Artie Adams, Chancery Robertson and David Ellzey. David Welch, Ray Sanderson, Ray Smith and Norman Hopkins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family thanks the staff at Asbury Hospice House along with family and friends for the kindness shown during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory.
