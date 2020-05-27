Funeral services will be Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Gardens in Laurel for Rachel E. Broadway, 79, of Laurel.
Rachel was a hairdresser for many years in Laurel and her clients were like her family.
She was preceded in death by her infant son; her parents Estelle Brownlee Williamson and Elmer Eidson; brothers Raymond Eidson, Elmer Eidson Jr. and William Oscar “Ed” Eidson.
She is survived by daughters Connie Wade (Abner) of Ellisville, Monica Johnson (Ben) of Sandersville and Melanie Smith (Robbie) of Ellisville; sister Kaye E. Mitchell of Northport, Ala.; brothers, Charles (Janet) Eidson of New Albany and Mark Webb of Laurel. She is also survived by grandchildren Tiffnie Kitchens, Megan Johnson, BreAnn Russell, Justin Wade, Kasey Smith (Mary Ann) and Katy Clifton (Nick); five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, as well as her most cherished friends.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
