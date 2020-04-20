Graveside services will be at noon on Tuesday, April 21, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel for Rachel Irene Norris Craven, 88, of Hattiesburg, who passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Hattiesburg.
Brother Jeremy Grow will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Grow, Brandon Norris, Jimmy Reid, Paul Garrett, Jerrold Johnson, Jeremy Hall and Timmy Reid.
Mrs. Craven was born on Sept. 4, 1931 in Collins. She graduated from Salem High School and then furthered her education at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville. Mrs. Craven attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she majored in Home Economics, and later attended the University of New Orleans, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She retired from Exxon Corporation in New Orleans after 30 years of service as an accountant. Mrs. Craven was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of the Hardy Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Morris Paul Craven; her parents Wilbur and Wyrtle Sullivan Norris; two sisters, Hellen Dean and Barbara Tompkins; sister-in-law Faye Rayborn; and one brother, Buck Norris.
Survivors include two daughters, Doris Craven of New Orleans and Carol Craven of Collins; five grandchildren, Maria Reid, Kimberly Garrett, Laura Norris, Jeremy Grow and Paul Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Norris and Isaiah Garrett; one sister, Myrtle Belk of Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.
