Rachel Nell Lee, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Care Center of Laurel. She was born on Dec. 3, 1941, to Pete Loper and Lucille (Young) Loper.
Mrs. Lee was a determined and strong-willed woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. After the passing of her husband Vernon Lee, she was left to raise their five daughters. Later in life, having not graduated from high school, she received her GED. She then applied and was accepted to the licensed practical nurse program at Jones County Junior College. At the age of 49, she began her career as a nurse. She will be remembered in love for her tenacious spirit.
She is survived by her daughters Gretchen Monique Hughes (Joey), Angela Lee Cameron (Ken), Rhonda Jeanine Smith (Gary), Linda Kathleen Taylor (Bill) and Shana Lynn Smith (Tommy); sisters Juanita Goldman and Mabel Allen; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Leroy Lee; parents Pete and Lucille Loper; and sisters Beulah Tucker and Elaine Clinton.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Magee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tutor Funeral home of Magee.
