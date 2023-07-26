Rachel Staples Hull, 81, of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel. The burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Scott Davis will officiate.
Rachel was born August 25,1941, in Laurel to Victor and Opal Staples. She was a devoted Christian and member of Kingston Assembly of God Church. Rachel graduated from Glade High School and attended Jones County Junior College. She retired after 25 years from the Jones County School District where she spent most of those years as bookkeeper for South Jones High School.
Rachel always had a beautiful smile on her face, and no matter what she was facing, she continued to live and love others. Her kindness, compassion and joyfulness made an impact on many. She adored her entire family and her many friends, and especially loved being around all of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Opal Staples; sister Rose Ellen Staples; brother Gary V. Staples; and sisters-in-law June Graham Staples and Barbara Stewart Staples.
She leaves behind the love of her life, her devoted husband of 58 years John Hull; sons Rodney Hull (Teresa) and Greg Hull (Heather); daughter Lisa Hull Ishee (Steve); grandchildren Todd Hull (Stephanie), Drew Hull (Kristen), Nic Ishee (Cheyenne), Lindsey Hull, and Bryce Hull; great-granddaughters Sarah Claire Hull, Ellia Hull, Karagan Hull, Victoria Hull, and Addison Hull; brothers David Staples (Sylvia), Johnny Staples, Danny Staples (Barbara), Jack Staples, Joe Staples, Ben Staples (Janet) and Sam Staples (Kay); sisters Sarah Brashier (Joe), Rebekah Walter (Peter), Judy Davis (Jimmy) and Vickie Smith (Jim); sister-in-law Betty Staples; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Davis, Shannon Hill, Kent Mauldin, Jacob Staples, Garrick Staples, and Grant Staples.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Brashier, Jamey Davis, Brandon Staples, Jerod Staples, Jonathon Staples, Trea Staples, and Rickey Hull.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Staples Chapel.
