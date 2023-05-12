Rachel Sumrall Creel, 90, of Ovett passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at her residence in Ovett. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1932, in Ovett.
Visitation will be Monday, May 15, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Beech Cemetery in Ovett. Brother Lamar Harrison, Brother Eddie Edwards and Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rachel retired from South Jones High School after 17 years as a school secretary. Prior to coming to South Jones, she worked in the offices of Ellisville State School. She was an integral part of starting the Whitfield 4-H club. She was also instrumental in establishing the Whitfield Community Center and was active in its many functions. Rachel enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her friends and family. She was active at Unity Chapel and Pleasant Ridge Church of God. Rachel was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband N. Lamar Creel; son Melvin Berry Creel; parents Guy and Rita Grantham Sumrall; and brother Mason Sumrall.
Survivors include her sons Terry Creel (Hope) and Malcolm Creel; daughter Denise Dunigan (Danny); brother Arden Sumrall (Orene); sisters Martha Whitehead (Tommy) and Rebecca Brannon (Marshall); granddaughters Sarah Anderson (Jeff), Susan Dickerson (Steve), Dara Meyers (Andy), Kayla Creel, Camden Creel and Riley Creel; and daughter-in-law Tracey Thompson Creel.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Sumrall, Wesley Whitehead, Jason Creel, Nathan Brannon, Gill Purdy and Seth Pierce.Honorary pallbearers will be Sarah Windham, Pam Lawrimore, Brittney Alnseirat and Brenda Burgess.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at any Community Bank location to the account of Unity Chapel Church of God or to the Invisible Hands Fund of Pleasant Ridge Church of God, 107 Crosby Road, Moselle, MS 39459.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
