FOREST — A good man died on Dec. 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Ralph Brown was his name. He loved the LORD, his family, his friends, his church, and community in that order. His presence exuded quiet confidence and the ability to make all around him comfortable, and his love for all was apparent. Hereafter is a recitation of his life and accomplishments but first is the memory of this humble man and his goodness.
Wallace Ralph Brown was born Oct. 10, 1923 to Wallace and Virnadia Brown from Homewood. He graduated from Homewood High School in 1942. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a signalman 2nd class on the USS Duplin. He was discharged on Dec. 24, 1945 and married his fiancé, Irene Jones on Dec. 27, 1945 and moved to Forest. He and Irene bought and ran the Ralph Brown Grocery from 1950 to 1973, also had an ice house, and co-owned with his brother Bob, the Downtown Furniture Mart. He was sworn in as circuit clerk of Scott County on Jan. 5, 1976 and retired in 1992 after serving four terms. He was a member of the Rotary Club, American Legion, VFW and Forest Bearcat Booster Club. He loved and served in many leadership positions at Forest United Methodist Church where he and Irene were faithful members and attended regularly with their children. Ralph blessed his family as a wonderful, Godly husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He blessed all who knew him. He was a respected Christian gentleman. In his humble, well-lived life, it was obvious what was important to him. In 2016, he received, along with his brother Bob, the Citizen of the Year Award, which was a true honor to him. He loved anything outdoors, horseback riding, gardening, fishing, hunting and helping Irene with her flowers. He lived his live by faith in GOD’S word. Micah 6:8 was one of his favorite verses:
“HE has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your GOD?” He is survived by his three children, Deborah Ratcliff (David) of Laurel, Ralph Brown Jr. (Betsy) of Homewood and Norman Brown (Tina) of Forest; his grandchildren Shelley Piazza of Fairhope, Ala., Jennifer Stewart (Brent) of Gulfport, Tyler Ratcliff of Canton, Randy Brown of Nashville, Jeff Brown (Shannon) of Meridian, Nicholas Brown (Angela), Wade Brown (Jessica) of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Jessica Rutland (Josh) of Hattiesburg; his 10 great-grandchildren; his brother Bob Brown (Janelle) of Forest; sisters Billie Brown of Brandon and Janette Tucker of Brandon; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virnadia Tadlock Brown and Wallace Edgar Brown; brother, Buford Brown; and sisters Fredna Black and Betty Jean Waddell. The thanks Tammie Massey and all the kind people at the Bee Hive in Forest for loving and caring for Ralph for the last five years and for Kindred Hospice care nurses Ashley and Jackie for the last year. He loved each one of you and so do we. Ralph’s grandsons will be the pallbearers at the graveside service held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at P. H. Brown Cemetery in Homewood.
