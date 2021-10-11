Ralph Edward “Goob” Brownlee Sr., 72, of Wayne County passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Oct. 10, 2021 at Jones County Rest Home. He was surrounded by his children, family and friends.
He was born June 18, 1949 at home in Wayne County. He grew up and lived in the Oakland Grove Community. He was a Mason of the Sandersville lodge and a member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and farm and he enjoyed cooking a big meal for all his family and friends. He spent many years logging with Brownlee Logging.
He was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Gracie Brownlee; sisters Lucille Brownlee, Joyce Brownlee, and Linda Sue Brownlee; brothers, Dallas “Sonny” Brownlee, William Cecil “Rat” Brownlee, Calvin Vestal “Coon” Brownlee; and great-granddaughter Ida Lucille Landrum.
He is survived by daughters Trina Brownlee, Misty (Rich) Jones, Carmen (Barry) McMillan; his son Ralph Edward “Ed” (Hope) Brownlee Jr.; his grandchildren Tayler and Morgan, Olivia and Aiden, Noah, Carson, Sarah and Bryce, and Hatten and Hance; his great-grandchildren Brylee and Ember; his brothers Gaddis Brownlee, Claude Brownlee, Jackie Ray (Beverly) Brownlee, Johnny Brownlee and Wendell (Lavern) Ulmer; his sisters Ida Faye (Graham) Lott, Annie Flynn, Judy West and Winnie Dicks; and host of nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a loving father, brother, Pawpaw, uncle and friend who will be forever missed by all!
Visitation for Mr. Brownlee will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 5-7 p.m. today (Tuesday). The service for Mr. Brownlee will take place at Oakland Grove Baptist Church in Laurel at 10 a.m. Wednesday will burial to follow at Oakland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
