A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, for Mr. Ralph Glenn Shoemake, 73, of Ovett at Mount Olive Cemetery in Ovett. Mr. Shoemake passed from this life on March 7, 2021, at his residence. Dr. Paul Young and Brother Matt White will officiate the service with burial to follow.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jared Slade, Jackie Slade, Brian McCarty, Goodwin Smith, Eddy Anderson and Brian Hollimon. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Womack, Randy Hutto, Lee Sparkman, Scott Barton and Clint Williams.
Mr. Shoemake was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ola Mae Shoemake.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Shoemake of Ovett; daughter, Kelley (Clint) Williams of Woodville; son Glenn McCardle Shoemake of Ovett; grandchildren, Samuel Avery Womack of Brookhaven, and Kristina Rose Shoemake of McComb; sister Sarah Shoemake (Joe) Vanderford of Saraland, Ala.; and brother James William (Jane) Shoemake of Ovett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.