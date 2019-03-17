Ramona Ruth Harris-Stringer, 63, of Ellisville died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Ellisville. She was born Friday, December 9, 1955 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation was Sunday at the Ellisville Funeral Home. Graveside services were Sunday at Maynor Creek Assembly of God Cemetery and the burial followed in Maynor Creek Assembly of God Cemetery. Brother Marvin Griffin officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Wayne Harris; father Raymond Robert Zugg; mother Tina Hinton Zugg; and brothers Robert Ray Zugg and John Steven Zugg.
Survivors include sons Raymond Lamar Harris (Peggy), Jason Daniel Harris (Julie) and Chris Harris; grandchildren Brooke Harris Edwards, Daniel Harris, Prentiss Harris, Crislynn Harris and Hunner Harris; sister Shirley Zugg Anderson (Clice); and brothers Kenny Zugg (Sissy) and Rickey Zugg (Mary Jane).
Pallbearers were Family and Friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
