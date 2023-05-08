Randall Boone, 89, of Laurel passed away on May 5, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Randall was born to William and Madoline Boone in Laurel on Dec. 10,1933. He was blessed with a loving marriage of 68 years to his wife Carolyn Sue Boone. He was a graduate of Sharon High School, where his excellent basketball play led to scholarship offers from the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Mississippi and Jones County Junior College. He attended JCJC, where he earned all-state honors before he attended Mississippi College. He also served in the U.S. Army, where he had the honor of playing for the Fort Sam Houston basketball team. His other basketball accomplishments include being inducted into the JCJC Sports Hall of Fame, Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame and the Mississippi College Hall of Fame.
Randall coached basketball and football for five years before entering the insurance industry. He retired after 25 years as vice president for Physicians Mutual Insurance Company and resided on his farm in the Sharon Community.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Madoline Boone; and son Randy Boone.
He is survived by his children Ricki Boone and Rocky Boone (Kristy); his sister Iris Hilton; his grandchildren Dustin, Derick, Maddie, Emma, Cole and Emily Boone; and great-grandchild Kai Potts.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, May 8. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. and a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at First Baptist Church of Sharon cemetery in Laurel. Brother Matt Olson will officiate with a eulogy by Tim Ishee.
Pallbearers will be Dale Hilton, Matt Hilton, Philip Hilton, John McClain, Brody Myrick and Tommy Ulmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall’s Sunday school class members at First Baptist Church of Sharon.
