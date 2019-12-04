Randall Ellis Tew

Randall “Randy” Ellis Tew, 49, of Laurel passed Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Randy graduated from West Jones High School, Class of 1989. He was a proud husband, a loving father and adored his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jeannie Tew; brother Racie Tew; and grandmother Macy Tew.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Ivy Tew; daughter Meagan McLeod (Daniel); son Zachary Tew; daughter Zoe Tew; grandchildren Chance, Raelyn and Macon McLeod; father Frankie Tew; and a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Randy will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be at Antioch United Pentecostal Church 89 Antioch Driver in Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m.-until.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.