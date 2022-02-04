Beloved husband, father and friend Randolph M. Wall Jr., died peacefully on Feb. 3, 2022 following a courageous journey with cancer. Mr. Wall, 66, was predeceased by his parents Randolph M. and Laura (Polly) Wall; sister Maurine Emfinger; and niece Claudia Emfinger.
He is survived by his wife Dianne; daughter Liza Downey (Paul); and his loving grandchildren Daniel, Betsy, John and Hank. He is also survived by nephew Stephen Emfinger (Julie) and their son Drew.
Randy enjoyed a lifelong career in the oil industry, marked by storied success in its fishing and rental tool sector. While he enjoyed all sports — especially golf — a good movie, and the occasional trip out of town, his favorite way to pass the time was doting on his grandchildren. There was never a more devoted “Papa,” and his example of faith and friendship will continue to enrich their lives, encouraging them to love and minister to others. For many years, Randy was an active member of Highland Baptist Church where he is remembered for his passion for the Gospel and his willingness to serve others.
The family remains grateful to the host of friends and relatives whose many kindnesses have helped recent weeks pass with tender care. Additionally, lasting gratitude is expressed to the staff and doctors of SCRMC whose patience and gracious professionalism provided the family such comfort throughout Randy’s final days.
A Christ-centered celebration of Randy’s life and legacy will be Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. Rev. Eric Estes will officiate. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery, and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
