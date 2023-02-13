Randy Gene Reeves, 57 of Laurel passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, Jan. 24, 1966, in Clarksville, Tenn.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Brother Dave Moran will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Randy was an avid New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved his children and grandchildren and being “Paw Paw.” He had a good heart, wanting to take care of everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald Reeves; grandfather Chance Young; grandmother Ida Creek Young; uncles Sammy Brigham, Kenneth Young and Thomas Young; and aunt Shirley Brigham.
Survivors include his son Christopher Reeves; daughter Nicole Sullivan (William); mother Sylvia Young Reeves; grandchildren Jacob Reeves and Anaka Sullivan; brothers Barry Reeves (Cheryl), Freddie Reeves and Jack Reeves (Linda); sister Debbie Fagan (Dean); uncles Roy Young and Joe Young (Sonja); aunts Margaret Westmoreland and Louise Davis (Paul); and cousins Tim Ackerman and Becky Fethiere (Dan).
