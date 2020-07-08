Randy Lynn Rivers, 54, of Pachuta died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10, at 9 a.m. at Oak Bowery Cemetery on Highway 588. The funeral will follow at 10. Dr. Roy McHenry and Rev. Keith Bogan will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For the safety of the family and of one another, the family strongly requests that all in attendance wear a mask and observe social distancing for the duration of the services.
Known by students, co-workers and friends as Big Dog Rivers, or BDR, Randy was an exceptional and dedicated educator who taught for 21 years in elementary and middle schools. He was a passionate science teacher who brought complicated concepts to life for his students and, as an at home meteorologist, particularly enjoyed teaching about the weather. When he was not in the classroom, you could find him with his family — fishing at Lake Eddins, cheering at a Southern Miss game or relaxing in the Great Smoky Mountains. Randy was an active member of Phalti Baptist Church in Jasper County.
Randy was preceded in death by his father Berlin Rivers and his mother Pauline Rivers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years Shelley Rivers; his children Kayci Reyer, James Rivers (Addie) and McKenzie Rivers; his grandson Theo Rivers; his sister Virginia Lowery (Jimmy); and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Tisdale, Todd Smith, Rich Gray, Frank Slay, Kris Pierce and Tojo White. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wade, Jesse Hudson, Anthony Hutchinson and Chris Rivers.
