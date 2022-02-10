Ray S. “Speed” Lightsey, formerly of Gautier, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at his home in Ellisville.

obits-US Flag

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Shirley Lightsey.

Speed was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie Lightsey.

He was a member of Vancleave Baptist Church. Speed excelled in baseball and football during his days at Sandersville High School and attended USM for two years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1949-51. Speed served as a colonel on Gov. Bill Waller’s staff in the mid-1970s and was a building contractor for many years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

There will be a memorial service on March 5 at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church on Highway 15 South in Laurel. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.