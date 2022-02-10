Ray S. “Speed” Lightsey, formerly of Gautier, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at his home in Ellisville.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Shirley Lightsey.
Speed was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie Lightsey.
He was a member of Vancleave Baptist Church. Speed excelled in baseball and football during his days at Sandersville High School and attended USM for two years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1949-51. Speed served as a colonel on Gov. Bill Waller’s staff in the mid-1970s and was a building contractor for many years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
There will be a memorial service on March 5 at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church on Highway 15 South in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
