Rayford Ellis passed away peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 20, 2022 at the age of 94.
Rayford was born in Leake County on July 19, 1928. He lived in Laurel for 64 years. He retired from the United States Army Reserves at chief warrant officer.
Mr. Ellis is survived by his son Charles Ellis; son-in-law Joel W. Jefcoat; grandson Christopher (Beth) Sharp; and great-grandchildren Conner Sharp and Zachary Sharp.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eunice R. Ellis and daughter Lynette (Rusty) Jefcoat.
Visitation and service will be Monday, Oct. 24, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, followed by interment in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
