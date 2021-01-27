Rayford Franklin Smith, 83, of Hoover, Ala., passed away on Jan. 24, 2021 following a battle with COVID-19. Rayford was born on July 12, 1937 in Laurel to Endie Temple Smith and Eugene Jefferson Smith. On Aug. 22, 1959, Rayford married the love of his life, Joyce Lightsey Smith, and enjoyed a wonderful 60 years of marriage until her death.
Rayford is remembered as a loving and devoted husband, a cherished father and loyal friend. Family captured a special piece of Rayford’s heart and his family was truly the foundation of his life. He was always there for his loved ones and was indeed the “patriarch” of the entire family. Rayford deeply loved and cherished his children and grandchildren, who brought him such joy and happiness throughout his life. His life is also marked with deep friendships, where he was known for his compassion, wit and service. Rayford lived his life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many who were close with him. He leaves a shining legacy of hard work, diligence, love and devotion. Rayford was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Ala.
Professionally, Rayford is also remembered as a leading construction authority for more than 60 years. Rayford began his construction career in 1957 as a laborer with Brice Building Company. Over the next 27 years, he showed his skills and leadership as he moved up to vice president. Rayford was instrumental in developing the Apprentice Carpenter program in the Birmingham, Ala., area, which has trained and developed numerous people who are today leaders in the local construction industry. In 1981, he was awarded the coveted Marksman Award for his construction leadership and ability by Engineering News Record. In 1984, Rayford joined Dunn Construction Company and served there as vice president of Field Operations until his retirement in 1994. With 40 years of construction experience, Rayford utilized his skills as an industry leader and started his own construction and consulting firm, SSL&J Building, LLC, where he served as a consultant, troubleshooter and expert witness.
Rayford was revered as a construction expert in the legal industry because he had a special ability to understand construction, solve problems and communicate his findings in a manner that made him a leading expert in the field. He is remembered as a brilliant construction mind and outstanding consulting expert. Rayford Smith’s contribution to the construction and the construction law industries has left a permanent imprint on the lives of so many he has worked with over the years. He was truly one of a kind and will be forever remembered as a beloved colleague, friend and mentor.
Rayford was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; his parents; his brother James Smith; and sisters Gladys Sykes, Etta V. Roney and Patsy Dobson.
He is survived by his two devoted and loving daughters, Tammy Jones (Lewis) of Vestavia Hills, Ala., and Holly Strayer (Mike) of Chelsea, Ala.; five precious grandchildren, Elyse, Zachary, Samuel, Caleb and Jacob; and sister Dorothy Dobson (Robert) of Foley, Ala.
A graveside funeral service reserved for family members only is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.
The family invites all of Rayford’s friends and business colleagues to fellowship and remember the joy that Rayford brought to so many at a Celebration of Life service to take place on Saturday Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church (1114 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209). Dawson is set up to safely allow for social distancing. Masks will be required during the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rayford’s honor to:
Alabama Baptist Children’s Home (Ministry to support adoption and foster care)
PO Box 361767
Birmingham, AL 35236
2052-945-0037 or www.alabamachild.org
Unless U (Ministry for special needs adults)
2017 Columbiana Road
Birmingham, AL 35216
205-215-5209 or www.unlessu.org
