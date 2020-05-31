Mr. Rayford Gavin "Sonny" West, 77, of Waynesboro passed from this life Friday, May 29, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Ellisville. He was born in Waynesboro on Monday, Sept. 28, 1942 to Gavin West and Josephine Walley West. He was a member of Coyt Baptist Church. He retired from the oil field as a driller and tool pusher. Mr. West is preceded in death by his wife Mary Louise West; father Gavin West; mother Josephine West; two sisters, Reon Holyfield and Mildred Taylor; two sons, Rayford Keith West (Gabrielle) of Laurel and Duston Lavon West (Ronda) of Rogers, Ark.; two daughters, Lucretia West Scarbrough (Bobby) of Ellisville and Sonya West Barefoot (Kyle) of Laurel; two brothers, Marlon West (Sarah) of Clara and Loran West (Maezell) of Purvis; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Service for Mr. West will beat 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Coyt Cemetery in Wayne County with Rev. Colon Rowell officiating. Interment will be in Coyt Cemetery in Wayne County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.