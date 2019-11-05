Rayford Graham of Laurel passed to his heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mr. Graham was born in Jasper County on June 2, 1936. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he was the owner and operator of CBR Machinist.
He was preceded in death by his parents William T. Graham and Viola McSwain Graham; children Michael Wayne Graham and Cathy Lynelle Graham; and brother Rubel Graham.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years Ava Graham; son Jamie Graham (Donica); grandchildren Taylor Baughman (Zac), Tyler Graham and Payton Graham; great-grandchild Clayton James Baughman; and sister-in-law Tina Williams Graham.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and the funeral service will follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. Rev. Caleb Rawls will officiate. Mr. Graham will be laid to rest in Matthews Cemetery in Jones County.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Graham, Payton Graham, Zac Baughman, Stacy Graham, Ron Graham and Nonie Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Johnson, Nathan McAndrews, Todd Mauldin, David Mauldin and Hunter Hatten.
