Rayford Randolph Dearman, 63, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, July 23, 1955 in Miami.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother David Williams and Brother Colon Rowell will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rayford was a loving, hard-working man with a great sense of humor. He had a great love for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, telling jokes and especially loved his fur baby Tippie. He also had a passion for buying, selling and restoring automobiles. Rayford brought a smile to everyone with whom he came into contact.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Eula Lee Dearman; children Stephen and Crystal Dearman; and granddaughter Makayla Nacole Dearman.
Survivors include his wife Becky Dearman; children Brian Dearman, Shane Dearman, Marty Dearman (Kari), all of Laurel, Matt Dearman (Kayla) of Memphis, Tiffany Dearman (Taylor) of Franklin, Ky., Chris Dearman of Bowling Green, Ky., Michael Weekley (Tracy) of Laurel, T.J. Weekley (Sabrina) of Ellisville, Tony Weekley (Mandy) of Laurel, Ryan Pittman (Megan) of Hattiesburg and Brittney Rowell (Zach) of Ovett; 18 grandchildren; siblings Mary Bishop (James) of Petal, Elaine Smith (Tom) of Hattiesburg, Pearlie Hoyt (John) of Ellisville, Harold Dearman (Toni) of Stringer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matt Dearman, Marty Dearman, Chris Dearman, Ryan Pittman, Tony Weekley, Michael Weekley, T.J. Weekley and Taylor Shoemake.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.