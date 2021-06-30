Raymon Elan Richards of Ellisville died Sunday June 27, 2021. He was born Dec. 4, 1936 in Jones County. He was 84 years old.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.-noon today (Thursday) with funeral services to follow at noon at Ellisville Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor T.J. Stroo will officiate.
Mr. Raymon worked for many years as Rig Superintendent for Zapata Off Shore Drilling Company. He served in the United States Air Force, where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Longevity Service Award. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his son Perry Richards (Donna) of Crystal Springs; grandchildren Nicholas Richards (Joanna) of Petal, Adam Richards (Katy) of Florence, Land Smathers (Haley) and Anna Bea Rogers (Wes) of Aberdeen, Carson Flumm of Crystal Springs; and sister Pearl Judah of Newton, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren, Audrey, Megan, Abby Grace, Rivers, John Luke and Lucy.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years Merle Dobson Richards in 2018; parents Wootson and Mary Estelle Gladney Richards; brothers Aubey and Paul Richards; sisters Edna Duke, Flora Mae McDonald and Cindy Moore Richards.
Pallbearers will be Nick Richards, Adam Richards, Carson Flumm, Raymond Duke, Les Robinson and Kenneth Kitchens.
Memorials are welcomed to New Hope Baptist Church at 654 New Hope Rd, Ellisville, MS 39437.
Ellisville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
