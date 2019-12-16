Raymond L. Livingston, 86, of Laurel died peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born Saturday, July 22, 1933 in Laurel.
Visitation was Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel and the funeral followed at the funeral home. Burial was in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Corey Vermelia officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Livingston was a lifelong resident of Jones County and a member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church. He loved playing golf, gardening and animals.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Livingston; daughter Cheryl Lynn Livingston; father Jessie Livingston Sr.; mother Evelyn Livingston; brothers Ed Livingston and Jessie Livingston Jr.; and sisters Maxine Saul and Pauline West.
Survivors include his daughters Marsha Diane DeReamer (Steve) and Carolyn Dunston (Gary); grandchildren Wesley Beech, Matthew Dunston (Emily) and Jason Dunston (Nicole); eight great-grandchildren; brother Billy Ray Livingston (Emma); and sister Earnestine Creel.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Beech, Matthew Dunston, Jason Dunston, Thomas Livingston, Mike Saul, W.J Livingston and Scotty Livingston
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.