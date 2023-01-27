Raymond L. Wilson, 90, a lifelong resident of Ellisville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Ellisville on Monday at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Ellisville Cemetery. Dr. Greg Spencer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond was born in Ellisville on May 1, 1932, and graduated elementary, high school and junior college there. He received a B.S. degree from Mississippi State University and then proudly served in the U.S. Army in Europe prior to receiving an honorable discharge.
Raymond was pre-deceased by his wife of more than 50 years Sue Powell Wilson in 2015. Both were active members of First Baptist Church in Ellisville, where he served on the building committee and as a deacon. He retired from Ellisville State School, where he was the director of buildings and maintenance for many years. After retirement, he and Sue enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and camping with many of their close friends from Ellisville.
After his wife's passing, Raymond became an active Jones College sports booster and fan. In particular, he enjoyed watching women's softball and rarely missed a practice or a game until health concerns prevented his attendance. He was honored to have a special seat in the press box to continue enjoying the games when his mobility became difficult. The family is deeply grateful
for the love and support he received from his alma mater Jones College. When asked who he rooted for, he always answered, "JC Bobcats."
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents Shellie and Alma Wilson.
He is survived by his daughters Ginny Cruz (Rolando) and Ramona Mockoviak (John); his grandchildren Emily and Susan Rodriguez and Sam and David Cruz; his sisters Betty Ainsworth and Jerry Cutrer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers for the service will be Sam Cruz, David Cruz, George Allen Cutrer, Richard Wilson, Billy Browning and Chris Robinson.Honorary pallbearers include Rolando Cruz, John Mockoviak, Charles Smith and Dr. Randolph Strickland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JCJC Foundation or the First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.