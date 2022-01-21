Raymond Paxton Crosby was born on Oct. 17, 1928, at home. He was raised in the Rainey Community. He was married to Jean Crosby for 60 wonderful years. He was a member of Lowery Creek Baptist Church of Seminary and in addition he was also a member of the J.M. Bradley Masonic Lodge No. 447 in Moselle.
Mr. Crosby was preceded in death by his wife Jean Crosby; his parents Bura and Lucille Crosby; his brother James Crosby; and his sister Kathleen Wallace.
He is survived by his two children, Patricia Ann Crosby Hill (James) and Peggy Sue Crosby Harper (Eddie); his five grandchildren, Crystal Hill Rigdon (John), April Harper Walley (Jared), Shannon Hill Goff (Dusty), Austin Harper (Missy) and Andrew Harper (Amber); and 12 great-grandchildren.
He passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Ellisville. There will be a graveside service at the Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation from 2-2:30 p.m. Brother Andrew Harper and Brother Charles Brady will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Austin Harper, Eddie Harper, James Hill, Jay Musgrove, John Rigdon and Paxton Rigdon.
