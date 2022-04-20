Reba Audette Holifield was born on March 10, 1953. On Easter Sunday, April, 17, 2022, she walked into the healing arms of our Lord and Savior. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones.
Reba was a true Southern belle, her radiant beauty could silence a room. If you knew her, you know that she defined humble elegance by being just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She carried the utmost kindness, grace and class in every pair of high heels she wore. Reba’s love of family stood out above all else, she loved her children fiercely, a true testament to what a mother’s love should be. Her beauty and sweet spirit made her easy to love.
She was preceded in death by her parents Maxine and X.L. “Doc” Freeman; her brothers Randy Freeman and Jerry “Bull” Freeman; and sister Kathy Jo Reynolds.
She is survived by her husband David Holifield; son Rodney Johnston (Lisa); daughters Leah Parker (Ben) and Laura Walters (Jared); stepsons Brent Holifield (Alex Walker) and Jeffrey Holifield (Kim Walters); grandchildren Taylor Johnston, Jace Johnston, Abby Dykes (Taler), Peyton and Harper Walters, Cruz, Kamryn and Noa Kate Parker; and great-grandchildren Creed, Anniston, Kenndal, Hendrixx, Adaleigh, Rhyan and Swayze.
The significance of Reba taking her last breath on Easter Sunday has brought so much peace and comfort to all who loved her. Easter is the most important reminder that Jesus conquered death so that we can all live eternally with him. While she will be missed tremendously, we know that Jesus gave his life so death would be no more.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 22, at Journey Church in Laurel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with services to follow.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
