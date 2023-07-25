Reba Gail Windham

Reba Windham, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
She was born June 22, 1936, in Laurel. Reba was a longtime employee of First National Bank and South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel until her retirement.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband J.B. “Buck” Windham; her infant daughter; her father Robert Bailey Blakeney; her mother Ida Mae Blakeney; her brother Darrel Blakeney; and her sister Clara Wright.
She is survived by her brothers Dwight Blakeney (Theresa) and Max Blakeney (Delores); sister-in-law Kay Blakeney; brother-in-law Joe Wright; son Ronnie Windham (Belinda); grandchildren Christopher Windham, Liz Davis and Kelly Pittman; and eight great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Bass Jr., Tim Bass, Jody Blakeney, Jonathan Blakeney, Chip Carter, Patrick Collins and Bailey Collins.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. and funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Highland Baptist Church in Laurel. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family asks donations be made to Mission at the Cross, 1 Freedom Square, Laurel, MS 39440 or by visiting www.missionatthecross.com.
