Rebecca Ann Carter Hutto, 78, of Ellisville died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, June 21, 1940 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 1-3 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 3 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Duane Parker will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by father Barnett Carter; mother Wilma Carter; sister Penny Walters; and grandson Austin Pierce.
Survivors include sons George Barnett Jr., David Barnett (Carla) and David Hutto; daughters Elizabeth Pitts and Kathleen Davis (Jamie);stepson James Hutto; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister Sue Nicholson (Lavelle).
Pallbearers will be Shane Nicholson, Trent Nicholson, Shian Holmes, William Holmes, Hunter Pierce and Russell Crow Jr.
