Rebecca Carolyn Musgrove Johnson, 92, of Soso went to be with her Lord on Aug. 31, 2022 and is now reunited in Heaven with her husband Fred J. Johnson, with whom she shared 66 years.
Mrs. Johnson was born May 18, 1930, to the late Alonzo and Elma (Knight) Musgrove of Soso. Mrs. Johnson was the last of 11 children to enter the gates of our Lord and is now rejoicing in a heavenly reunion for eternity. Mrs. Johnson loved her Lord, her family, her church and community and will be truly missed but remembered by many.
Mrs. Johnson retired as a registered nurse after working at Laurel General Hospital, as well as providing private-duty care. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Soso and enjoyed the time she spent fellowshipping and honoring her Lord. Some of her greatest joys consisted of spending time with her family, being outdoors with her late husband, gardening, working in her yard and growing beautiful plants and flowers.
Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves her legacy with the wonderful memories and time she spent with her grandchildren, as well as her great-grandchildren. The many holidays shared, all the stories she recited, the books she read, the wonderful meals she prepared, the gardening tips she shared and the selflessness she demonstrated to her family are all instilled in each and every member who loves her and will miss her terribly.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents Alonzo and Elma Musgrove; brothers Joe, Kellon, Morris, Orvel and Bobby Musgrove; sisters Hilanese Galey, Vernice Gilroy, Josephine Musgrove, Janel Holifield and Jennie Pace; and son-in-law Bob Hearn.
She is survived by her son Carroll Johnson of Soso (Trish Knight); daughters Janice Hearn of Soso (Gerry Tubbs) and Sherry Stringer of Laurel (Johnny); grandchildren Brad Hearn (Nikki) of Laurel, Wesley Hearn (Luci) of Ellisville, Shanna Matthews of Laurel, Jonathan Stringer (Maggie) of Soso, Casey Johnson (Grace) of Hattiesburg and Nathan Johnson (Meryl) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Kade, Kace and Kale Matthews, Tyson Hearn, Molly and Slade Stringer, Brayden and Barrett Hearn, Karsyn Davis, and Caleb, Evie and Kent Johnson; sisters-in-law Louise Stone, Pat Ainsworth and Wilma Scott; brother-in-law Ellis Johnson; and host of nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
Services for Mrs. Johnson will be as follows: visitation at Memory Chapel Friday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
