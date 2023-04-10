Rebecca Elizabeth Holder, 64, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Sunday, Feb. 1, 1959, in Montgomery, Ala.
A private graveside service was Monday at Bay Springs City Cemetery with a memorial service at Summerland Baptist Church in Taylorsville.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs was in charge of arrangements.
Bess graduated from Bay Springs High School in 1977 and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Jones County Junior College. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Masters degree from William Carey College. She taught special education for 33 years in Jones, Jasper and Smith county schools. “Thank God for gifting teachers in a way that allows them to fulfill His calling. Pray that they would be good stewards of the gifts, using them to serve others” — 1 Peter 4:10
She was a devoted “MiMi” to her beloved grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family, her church, her community and her friends. She enjoyed gardening and was passionate about traveling. She loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe Alan and Martha Faye Windham Lightsey.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years Joe Holder; daughter Maggie Ishee (Lance); son Benton Holder (Diana); grandchildren Addie Beth Ishee, Katie Anna Ishee, Jackson Holder and Weston Holder; and sister Susie Rustin.
Pallbearers were Tom Cameron, Mark McClammy, Daniel Rustin, Ben Rustin, Fred Ravenhorst and Terry Grissom.Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Robert Berg and Clark Rasberry.
