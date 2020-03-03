Rebecca Ruth Thomas

Rebecca Ruth “Becky” Thomas, 60, of Laurel passed away on March 2, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, after an extended hospital stay. Previously, Becky spent more than a month at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Becky was loved by everyone she met and gave the same amount of love in return. She was an active member of Mount Vernon Church as well as her community. She spent 37 years as an LPN at South Central Regional Medical Center and 12 years as a dialysis nurse at Laurel Dialysis Center.Becky served as president of the Board of Directors of Laurel Little Theatre for the 2009-10 season. She also enjoyed her Gamma Iota sisterhood benefiting St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. She always looked forward to Mrs. Chris coming to pick her up.Becky was preceded in death by her father Jack C. Thomas Sr. and her mother Ouida Null Thomas.Survivors include her brother Jack C. Thomas Jr. of Laurel; one aunt, Mrs. Bernice Watkins of Overland Park, Kan.; one uncle, Jim Thomas of Laurel; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky’s spirit radiated kindness, compassion and love. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 5, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. In addition, there will be visitation on Friday at Mount Vernon Church beginning at noon with a memorial celebration to follow at 1. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Davy Fenton, Rev. Wayne Williams and Rev. Randy Cook will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to: Mount Vernon Church, 839 Highway 15 South, Laurel, MS 39443 Attention: Becky Thomas Memorial Fund. Any excess funds beyond funeral expenses go to Mount Vernon Building Ministry.To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.