Mrs. Rebecca Sue Blackledge “Maw Maw” passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Rebecca was born on February 19, 1950 to the late Merle and Ann Coulson.
She was married to the love of her life “Roland” for 54 wonderful years. Rebecca was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, and grandmother that loved her family more than anything, and dedicated her life each and every day making sure they knew.
She was a member of Sandersville Baptist Church where she formed many lifelong friendships that she cherished and loved as family.
Mrs. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Ann Coulson; niece, Heather Evans, and son-in-law, Sean Ranzino.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland Blackledge, Sandersville, MS; two daughters, Rhonda Ranzino, Knoxville, TN, and Terri Montgomery (Tony), Laurel, MS; five grandchildren, Alex Etheridge (Ashton), Brooke McDonnieal (Todd), Brannon Etheridge, Alexis Sims, and Hunter Lowe (Sarah) ; six great-grandchildren, Emeree, Layton, And Ramsey Etheridge, Hensley and Hadalee McDonnieal, and Dusti Sims; she is also survived by her sister, Janie Creel (Ronnie); and brother, Charles Coulson (Lisa).
Visitation for Mrs. Rebecca Blackledge will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, MS on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Services will take place on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Sandersville Baptist Church in Sandersville, MS beginning at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Sandersville Cemetery, Bro. Wesley Page and Bro. Paul Braisher will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Royce Blackledge, Jordan Rogers, David Etheridge, Ashton Champion, Mark Robinson, and Kris Lightsey.
