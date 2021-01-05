Rebecca U. Vincent, 97, died at home in Laurel.
She was predeceased by her husband Melton Vincent.
Survivors include daughters Judi Young (Bill) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Susan Strickland (Tom) of Little Rock, Ark.; five grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was a member for many years of Highland Baptist Church of Laurel, where she worked as a volunteer in the church library, being an avid reader, and delivered meals to shut-ins. She was a graduate of Meridian High School and worked for many years as a legal secretary in Laurel and Meridian.
Burial will be at a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Baptist Church in Laurel, the Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.
