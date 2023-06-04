It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rebecca W. Cook announce her passing to her heavenly home. Rebecca was born in Heidelberg, Mississippi on February 21, 1943 and passed away on June 1, 2023 at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel, Mississippi following an extended illness.
Rebecca was a lifelong resident of the Sandersville community. She was a member of Oakland Grove Baptist Church. Rebecca was a retired home maker who enjoyed camping, blue grass music, and spending time with her loved ones.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Simeon E. Cook. Rebecca and Sim were married on January 30, 1961. Throughout their years of marriage, Sim and Rebecca were inseparable and devoted all of their love and time to one another. Rebecca’s surviving siblings include George E Walters, Juanita Sumrall, and Ruth Bustin. She is also survived by her three Children Eva Lindsey, Alicia Gieger, Tommy Cook, and their spouses Danny Lindsey, Bo Gieger, and Jeff Johnson. Other survivors include four grandchildren Justin Lindsey, Casey Lindsey, Dalton Gieger and Madison Gieger, and 3 Great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her Sister Joyce Parker.
Visitation will be held at Oakland Grove Baptist Church on Sunday June 4, 2023 at 1:30 with the service to follow at 3:00. The service will be officiated by Brother Corey Vermilyea. Interment will be at Oakland Grove Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Memory Chapel or Oakland Grove Baptist church.
Rebecca will be terribly missed by her friends and family but we rejoice knowing that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and that she was taken to her eternal home.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
