A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery of Moselle for Mr. Reece Emmons, 85, of Moselle who passed from this life on Jan. 19, 2021. Serving as pallbearers will be Nick Windham, John Windham, Mike Balthazar, Robert Emmons and Marc Jensen, with David Butler as alternate.
Mr. Emmons served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 3036 in Hattiesburg. He worked at Masonite in Laurel for many years and in different construction jobs.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Vera Smith Emmons; brother Bobby Emmons; and sister Oleah Balthazar.
He is survived by his daughter Jerri (John) Windham of Moselle; grandson Nick Windham of Moselle; granddaughter Leslie Mills of Laurel; great-grandson Jacob Reece Windham of Ellisville; and sister Terry Creel of Moselle.
