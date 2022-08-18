Reggie Welch, 52, of Soso passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. He was born Sunday, April 5, 1970, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Steve Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his mother Linda M. “Judy” Kelly Welch; grandmother Lucille Murphy; grandfather Burl Welch; and grandparents Oren and Gladys Kelly.
Survivors include his father Edward L. Welch; sister Tracey Williams (Tim); niece Elise Williams; nephew Lawson Williams; and girlfriend Linda Wilson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
