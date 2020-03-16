Regina L. Wedgeworth, 65, of Soso died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Saturday, March 12, 1955 in Velasco, Texas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, from 1-3 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church in Soso. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Hood will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, animals and her plants. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and all of kinds of crafts.
She was preceded in death by her father James Pitts; mother Lavada Pitts; brother Robert Pitts; and sister Gail Pitts.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Harry Wedgeworth; sons Reuben Wedgeworth (Natalie), Benji Wedgeworth (Jamie) and B.J. Wedgeworth (Danielle); grandchildren Jackson Wedgeworth, Emma Wedgeworth, Bailey Wedgeworth, Austin Wedgeworth, Harley Wedgeworth, Hayden Wedgeworth, Hunter Wedgeworth and Hanna Wedgeworth; sister in-law Peggy Pitts; and brother Steve Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Michael McLaurin, Rubin Glen Wedgeworth, Brett Stewart, David Anderton, Rich Gray, Ricky Blackwell, Chris Butler and Glen Wade.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.