Rejeana D. Loper, 53, of Laurel passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1970, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 8, from 1-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Brother Josh Hawk will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Rejeana was a lifelong resident of Jones County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, daughter-in-law and a friend to everyone. She worked and retired from the City of Laurel after 14 years of service. Rejeana was always there to help any and everyone in their time of need. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father W.T. Smith; and grandson Cameron Hill.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years James Loper of Laurel; sons James Haythan Loper, Anthony Marshall Smith (Mandy), James Clayton Polson (Michelle), Norman Polson (Breanna), Will Loper (Aubrie) and Josh Cooley (Amber); daughter Hannah Cherry (Austin); mother Virgina Phillips Golden; grandchild 14- grandchildren; brothers B.C. Rogers (Heather) and Rickey Smith; sisters Becky Lynn Parker and Mary Beth Dunnaway; a host of nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law Shae Hill.
