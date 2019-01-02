Retha Adams, 85, of Laurel died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born Tuesday, June 27, 1933 in Knox, Ky.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, with funeral services to follow at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will follow in Salem Heights Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years James Talmadge Adams; parents Fred and Lora Gilley; brothers Clayton Gilley and Jim Gilley; and sisters Gladys Stewart and Mildred Henry.
Survivors include daughters Connie Groce (Ronnie), Katrina Welch and Priscilla Herrington (Mark); grandchildren Ron Groce (Dianne), Kevin Groce, Brandon Groce (Kerstii), Sabrina Bennett (Joey), Keri Mumme (Paul), Adam Herrington (Brittan) and Austin Herrington; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother Cliff Gilley (Margaret); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ron Groce, Kevin Groce, Brandon Groce, Adam Herrington, Austin Herrington and Justin Alfonso.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
