Rev. Andy Miller, 50, of Ellisville was called to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a 13-month battle with lymphoma.
Andy was a Baptist minister who pastored several churches in the area. His lifelong goal was to serve God and do His will. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
He was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother and nephew.
He was employed as a facility maintenance supervisor at Ellisville State School at the time of his death. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his cows, working on the farm, collecting antique tractors and woodworking.
Visitation will be Monday, April 15, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville and again on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 1 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Brother Roy Crouch, Brother Mitchell Pearce and Brother Dwayne Windham will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Andy was preceded in death by his father Henry B. Miller; his paternal grandparents Tommy and Blanche Miller; and his maternal grandparents Rev. James and Uldeen Lightsey.
He is survived by his wife Lisa and their daughter Charity; his mother Mary Miller; brothers Tony Miller and wife Deena and Jamie Miller and wife Danielle; brother-in-law Mike Shoemake and wife Angie; mother-in-law Jerri Wakefield; step-mother-in-law Jessie Beard and her husband Jr.; nephews Nick Miller, Joey Miller, Sam Miller, Kanton Miller and Brett Shoemake and wife Allison; nieces Abby Miller and Mary Robin Miller; two great-nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special family friend Charles Turner.
Pallbearers will be Robert Barnes, Jeffrey Bynum, Billy Clark, Josh Beech, Tommy Sherman and Herschel Bragg Jr. Bill Ditges and Jeff Stark will serve as absentee pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Bethel Baptist Church, Rene Riels, Roy Morgan, Buddy Rustin, Benny Stringer, Luther Finley, Ray Matthews, Mike Jones, Keith Buckhaults and Bob Coffin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donation be sent to Beams Bible Ministry.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.