Rev. Billy R. Pearson, 86, went home to Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Laurel, a son of the late Samuel V. Pearson and Minnie Mae Broadhead Pearson. Rev. Pearson was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Shriners, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed a lengthy career in sales and distribution of retail foods, and then followed the Lord’s call to be a non-denominational preacher.
Rev. Pearson loved people and dedicated his life to serving others. To the delight of local children he served as the Shriner’s Clown “Yoyo” and as Santa for parades. Rev. Pearson stayed active during his residency at the nursing home, singing during Sunday services, entertaining other residents and making balloon animals just to bring a smile to someone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Betty Moore Pearson in 2017, as well as his daughter-in-law Rosemary Pearson.
Survivors include sons Billy Wayne Pearson and Glenn Pearson and wife Sherry; daughter Kathy Whitehead and husband Tommy; brother Tommy Pearson; sister Sammie Jean Johnson; grandchildren Heather Rogers, Beau Pearson, Brittney Barnett and Matthew Whitehead; and great-grandchildren Madison Rogers, Conner Loper, Dylan Pearson, Oliver Pearson, Hutson Barnett and Harper Hastings Barnett.
Graveside services were Wednesday at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon.
Memorials may be made for the research of dementia/Alzheimer’s at dementiasociety.org, alz.org or for the medical care of children at
shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
To share condolences, please visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.