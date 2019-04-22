Rev. Billy Wayne Harrell passed away April 19, 2019 at the age of 84 in Ellisville.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elladean Miles Harrell.
He was born in Ball Hill (Lufkin), Texas, to Rev. J.E “Preacher Pa” Harrell and Lula Isabel “Belle” Cooper Harrell. His mother died when he was a young child and several years later, his father married Ruby Anderson Harrell “Granny Ruby,” a young widow who raised Billy as her own child.
He grew up in the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area, graduating from Lufkin High School in 1953. He attended Wesley College (formerly Westminster College and Bible Institute) in Tehuacana, Texas, where he met and married Elladean Miles. He graduated with an Associate of Arts in 1955. He furthered his education with a Bachelor of Arts from John Brown University, Siloam Springs, Alaska, in 1973, and a Master of Missiology from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif., in 1982.
Billy worked as an instructor at Westminster College and Bible Institute in Tehuacana, Texas, 1957-1959. Feeling the call to ministry as a missionary, he and Elladean applied to World Gospel Mission and were accepted as missionaries. With their three young children, they left for language school in Costa Rica in 1961. They proceeded from there to Honduras, Central America. He served in various positions with World Gospel Mission, including field missionary, field director twice, southeastern area representative and assistant to the vice president for field ministries. After his retirement from World Gospel Mission in 1984, he became Director of Missions for the Congregational Methodist Church in Florence, where he served until July 2000.
He was not content with retirement and saw an opportunity for continued ministry with the Hispanic community in the Laurel area. Beginning with a small congregation, he and Elladean, with God’s help, built a new church in Laurel and continued in that ministry until his final retirement at the young age of 81. He was loved by his congregation and many continued to visit him regularly after his retirement.
He is survived by daughter Wanda (Jim) Cooksey; son Dan (Jennie) Harrell and daughter Brenda Harrell; grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin and Mark Harrell, Elizabeth and Richard Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Maudel Christopher, Zella Bunch and Betty Stanley; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memorial Chapel in Laurel on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-7 p.m. An alternate visitation session will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church in Laurel.Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Billy Harrell to World Gospel Mission – Honduras Ministry (https://www.wgm.org/project/memorials/).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.